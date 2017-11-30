Fred LaRoy Gage, of Tonasket, Washington, passed away November 22, 2017. Fred was born April 11, 1923 in Ellensburg, Washington to Robert and Beuna Gage.

He is survived by his sons, Stacy (Gomer) and wife Crystal Gage and Marty Gage; brother, Seth Gage; grandchildren, Dyllan, Hayden, Linnsie and Shelbie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harrell, Cliff, Robert, John and George; sisters, Tressa, Ethel, Peggy, Ester, Betty, Marion and Ellen and daughter, Tami Gage.

Shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Fred enlisted in the Army Air Force at the age of 19 in January 1942. He never regretted his choice as he felt it was his duty and was willing to go again if needed and he were able. Fred returned home in 1945 following the end of the war.

Fred was active in the rodeo upon his return and moved to Tonasket shortly after in 1946, where he went to work for Joe Kelsey and continued being active in the rodeo for 20 plus years, having great success. While continuing to rodeo he went to work for Ross Woodard on his ranch. After retiring from the rodeo he went to work driving for Tony Grillo Trucking for many years. Fred later changed direction and went to work for Joe Schnider at the Omak Feed Store, where he retired from.

Fred was married in 1961, to Linda Beeman; they had two sons and a daughter together. They later divorced in 1983.

Fred was always very independent and most know, as stubborn as they come. But he had a heart of gold, and loved his family to no end. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for them. He could spend hours boasting about his grandson, Dyllan. Fred enjoyed working with his hands, from gardening to tinkering with projects. He loved getting outdoors and going fishing, whether it was by himself or taking Dyllan along. He truly cherished spending time with his grandson and was thankful for the love and support of Gomer and Crystal.

His passing will leave an emptiness in many lives that he touched, from family and friends to those in the community.

A memorial service will be held Saturday December 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Tonasket Eagles.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.