Fred L. Cook passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on the afternoon of January 9, 2018 at his home on the farm fulfilling his final wishes to remain at home until he passed.

A memorial in his honor will be held at Nicole’s Funeral Home, 157 C Street NW, Ephrata, Wash. on Friday, Jan. 19th at 3 p.m., with Military Honors, followed by a reception at the American Legion Hall in Ephrata. A second service will be held at Gracepoint Church on Saturday, January 20 at 11 am.

Interment will be held in the springtime at Eagle Cliff Cemetery. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, Wa.