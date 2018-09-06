Floyd Edward Kennedy passed away peacefully on August 7, 2018 surrounded by family in his home in Tonasket, Washington. He was born in Scotsguard, Saskatchewan, Canada on April 10, 1923 to parents, Edward Clinton Kennedy and Mabel Clare Shelton.

Floyd was the eldest son of ten children. The family relocated to Tacoma, Wash. at the beginning of WWII. Floyd began a 20-year Army career (1943-1963), serving with the 11th Airborne as a combat medic. Spending two and a half years in the Pacific, his unit was first in Japan, as General Douglas MacArthur’s honor guard. He was awarded two Bronze Stars for valor and a Purple Heart, along with other awards. He served in the Korean War and continued in the medical core until retiring.

His second career of 22 years was in biochemistry research. His work with the dedicated team of doctors at both the University of Washington and University of California Davis led to the Nobel Prize. This research continues to have a major impact on science and medicine, leading the way to cures for cancer and other diseases.

His third career began in Tonasket where he purchased an apple orchard and restaurant. He built his retirement home there and enjoyed his remaining years.

He was married to Betty Corey in 1943 and they shared their many adventures for 65 years. They have three children, Ed, Bob and Corey Ann, and an adopted son, David. They have numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. They fostered several children, both formally and informally.

We honor and celebrate Floyd’s life at a gathering on September 8, 2018 at 12 p.m. at his home, 1005A Highway 7, Tonasket, Washington.