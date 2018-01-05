Evonne Joyce Robinson O’Neil, age 89 of Oroville, Washington, died on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at her home in Oroville. She was born December 6, 1928 in Pine River, Minnesota to parents Brad and Mae Robinson.

Her early childhood was spent in Boy River, Minnesota. At the age of 13 the family moved to Oroville. In 1949 she married Loy “Bub” O’Neil in Oroville and they had two children, Cora Mae in 1950 and Bonnie Lynn in 1956. Evonne worked in area warehouses and restaurants for many years. She loved her flower gardens and watching wildlife.

Evonne is survived by two daughters, Cora Mae “Pinky” O’Neil Allen and her husband, Leonard and Bonnie Lynn O’Neil; two granddaughters, Misty Joycelyn Powell (Cathy) and Dawn Reneẽ Howe-Rounds and her husband Scott; four great grandchildren, Dylan Loy Powell (Shelby), Mikayla Mae Rounds, Kyra Grace Rounds and Kamryn Joy Rounds and two sisters, Ora Mae “Puddy” Kitterman and Gertrude “Tootie” Meese and numerous nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loy “Bub” O’Neil and one sister, Ardith “Sis” Nelson.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.