Edith Marie Thornton, 95 of Tonasket, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 9, 2017 at the Tonasket Nursing Home. Edith was born August 17, 1922 in Wenatchee, Washington to Roy and Theo (Patterson) Thornton.

At the age of two, Edith moved with her family to the Okanogan Valley and the family became established in the orchard business. Edith graduated from Tonasket High School in 1940 and spent the remaining years of her life in Tonasket making a career with the Okanogan Soil Conservation District in Omak, retiring in the mid 1970s. The Thornton girls in general were known for their lively humor and ability to create laughter wherever they were. Edith, in particular had a quick contagious smile and laugh that matched her sparkling bright blue eyes. Her family appreciated her knowledge of Thornton family history and her pride in family accomplishments.

Edith was a member of a world wide fellowship who seek to live a Christ-centered life and made her own commitment to serve the Lord at the age of 10, remaining true to that vow until the end of her life.

Edith is survived by her sister Carol at the family home in Tonasket; several nephews and nieces and many many friends. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Theo Thornton; her brothers, Charlie, Neil, Dell, and Floyd; and her sisters Vera and Ardis Thornton and Lou Weaver.

A viewing will be held at Bergh Chapel in Tonasket on Friday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with a graveside service following at 11 a.m. at the Tonasket Cemetery with Steve Peirson and Ann Bailor officiating.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Tonasket Nursing Home, not only for their excellent care of Aunt Edith, but also for their continuous consideration of Aunt Carol when she visited. We also wish to thank many loving friends for their care and visits over the past few years.

Bergh Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.