Echo C. Martin passed away peacefully on May 17, 2017 at the age of 81, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane with family by her side. Echo was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on September 4, 1935 to Glen and Florence (Tibbs) Reese.

During her early childhood the family moved to Tacoma, Washington, where she attended elementary school up to the third grade. The family then moved to Oroville, where Glen and Florence purchased an apple orchard. She spent many years on the family ranch until she graduated from Oroville High School in 1953. She then met and married Loyd “Teed” Dorrel of Tonasket, where they raised two son’s Lee and Casey.

During her tenure in Tonasket, Loyd and Echo were commonly known for the purchase of Noot’s Drive-In, which was known as the high school hang-out for kids. Echo ran the family business until the early eighties, when she elected to sell the establishment.

In 1983 Echo and her new husband Stan Martin, moved to Spokane to pursue other business options. Together they settled and purchased a home outside of Spokane and resided there until the passing away of Stan in the early nineties. She missed her family and friends in the Okanogan Valley and elected to move back. She then met Jerry Keeney of Okanogan, and the two became best friends and lovers up until the day of her passing. They took many trips throughout the years and enjoyed one another’s company immensely.

Echo enjoyed many hobbies, but reading, gardening and sewing were her favorites. She was also very musically inclined, playing instruments such as the bass guitar and accordion. She was also the past president of the Tonasket Women’s Eagles Auxiliary in 1956-57. This year she was honored as a golden age and lifetime member for the past 60 years.

She is survived by her two son’s, Lee and Casey. both of Spokane; sister, Trula; her significant other Jerry Keeney of Okanogan; one granddaughter, Janae and one great grandson, Amman.

She was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Florence Reese and brothers Bob and Darrell Reese.

A Graveside Service will be held noon, June 10, 2017 at the Oroville Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Oroville Eagles.