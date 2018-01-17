On December 6, 2017 Dyral Delinin Coleman passed away peacefully in the loving care of the North Valley Extended Care staff in Tonasket, Washington. He felt grateful about his long life and told many stories about the many adventures along the way. Dyral was born on August 28, 1924, in Santa Anna, California.

Chester and Florance Coleman raised Dyral and six brothers and sisters in nearby Monterey, Calif. Together the family worked hard to meet ends meet and that’s where Dyral grew strong, played football in high school and developed his work ethic and the friendly manner that carried him for the rest of his life.

Before settling down to work as a warehouseman and manager at Fort Ord, Calif. he loved to tell stories of his hitching adventures through the Midwest and his work as a railroad laborer in Idaho and Montana. In Monterey, Dyral enjoyed 15 years with his first wife “Mickey” and spent any spare time fishing in the local rivers and socializing with friends after work.

After Mickey’s passing, Dyral met and married Elizabeth Anderson and together they worked, played and dreamed together for the next 22 years here in Tonasket. After retirement, Dyral and Liz moved up to Tonasket and spent their first summer camping and building a log cabin in the Aeneas Valley. That winter, they moved to town, and quickly became active members of the Tonasket community. Both Liz and Dyral became deeply involved in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, with Dyral serving as Worthy President of both the Tonasket and Oroville Aeries.

Over the years, Dyral donated his time as a volunteer and also enjoyed helping the elderly with their yard work. He was a frequent visitor of the Tonasket Library and greatly valued his friends at the American Legion.

Above all, Liz and Dyral treasured their time with Liz’s daughter, Lois, her husband Andy and their grandchildren Sol, Charley and Ariahna Jones. They fondly called him “Papa,” and he was there at every basketball game and tennis match all through their school years. He also valued the visits of Liz’s other daughters Vicki, Chris and Marilyn and their families.

Dyral survived the passing of Liz in 2002 and all his brothers and sisters. Dyral leaves a legacy of stories and fond memories to all his many friends and family and his love of the Tonasket community.

A memorial and celebration of Dyral’s life will be held this coming spring.