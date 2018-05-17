Duane V. Wilson, age 82 of Tonasket, Washiington died on Friday, December 29, 2017 in Tonasket. He was born August 11, 1935 in Hettinger, North Dakota to parents Virgil and Irene Wilson.

At a young age the family moved from North Dakota to Tacoma, Wash. Duane attended schools there and graduated from Puyallup High School in 1953. He then entered the United States Coast Guard serving for four years. On March 20, 1954 he married Beverly Wick. They moved back to Tacoma where Duane worked for a glass company before he began his own Water Well Drilling Company. In 1975, they moved to Tonasket where he went to work as a broker for Upper Valley Realty and later purchased this business. He sold Upper Valley Realty and then worked for Hanna Realty until his retirement in March of 2017.

In 1976, he purchased the second love of his life, a Beachcraft Bonaza. Duane was instrumental to the revitalization of the Tonasket Airport and he along with Bob McCammon started the Tonasket Fly Club. He built his own plane in his garage, flew it to Alaska and sold it there. Duane enjoyed four-wheeling, knife making and loved gadgets and tools. He loved his grandkids and great grandkids who affectionately called him “Paca” and “G-PA”. He was a member of the Tonasket American Legion and the Tonasket Eagles.

Duane is survived by his wife, Beverly of Tonasket; three daughters, Donna (Jim) O’Brien of Athol, Idaho, Sue Lamphiear of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, and Sheila a.k.a. the caboose (Bob) Rothrock of Tonasket; one brother, Dennis Wilson of Yuma, Ariz. and sister in-law Marge Wilson of Prosser Wash.; five grandchildren, Robert Wild, Sammy (Jesse) Fountain, Alison (Kolt) Kartchner, Chelsey (Justin) Permenter and Chase (Kylie) Lamphiear; seven great grandchildren, Karlee Kartchner, Lainee Kartchner, Parker Fountain, Passion Permenter, Bella Permenter, Bentley Permenter and Baylee Permenter

He was preceded in death by one brother. Ron Wilson and three son-in-laws Joe Lamphiear, Joe Miller and Kenny Wild.

A Celebration of Duane’s life will be held at the Tonasket Airport Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 1 p.m. with the Tonasket American Legion officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Tonasket Eagles at 3 p.m.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.