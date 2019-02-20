Doreen T. Webber passed away at home on February 11, 2019. Doreen was born in Kamloops, BC on August 17, 1937.

She married Richard Sterling Webber on February 5, 1962. Doreen worked in the apple sheds and baby sat her grandchildren, her pride and joy. Her hobbies included sewing, camping, cooking, visiting friends at the Oroville Eagles, playing pinochle, going to the casino and yard saling. She looked forward to daily lunches with family. Doreen was a member of the Colville Tribe.

Doreen is survived by her husband Sterling, children, Tina (Bob) Howe, Tari (Jerry) Utt, Rick (Teresa) Webber, all of Tonasket; Wash.; grandchildren, Richie (Ryan) Bell, Brian (Cherisa) Bell, Ashley Utt, Amber Utt, Stephanie (Tyrel) Swezey, April (Tyler) Acord and great grandchildren, Tyra, RJ and Talyn Bell, Austin and Walker Bell and Hank Acord; siblings, Frankie Sterling, Arnie Marchand, Wanda Marchand, Leona Forthun and Verdan Marchand; numerous nieces and nephews and several half siblings.

Doreen was preceded in death by parents George and Sophie Marchand, brothers Glenn, Ernie, Clifford and Jamie Marchand; sisters Christine and Joyce Marchand and Gina (Marchand) Aldrich.

At Doreen’s request there will be no services. The family would like to express sincere appreciation to everyone who helped care for mom~grandma during her battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or a coat to a person in need.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.