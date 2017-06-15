Donald Ivan Wilson passed away at home June 6,2017. He was born October 28, 1930, to Ray and Nona (Cole) Wilson, Synarep, Washington.

He graduated in 1949 from Riverside High School and then attended college in Wenatchee, Wash. while working for John’s Market as produce manager. He married Effie Lea Frase on Aug. 7, 1950. They lived in Wenatchee five years before returning to Okanogan County where he worked for Biles Coleman Lumber Company. In 1963, he moved his family of four children to Chewiliken Valley. They raised beef cattle on his portion of the Wilson family ranch that was established in the early 1900’s. He also worked part-time at five different saw mills, an apple shed in Tonasket and did Carpenter work.

He was a Grange member for 72 years and a member of the Eagles for over 50. He belonged to the American Legion, was a Charter member of Okanogan County Sheriff’s Posse, Riverside Gun Club and belonged to the Cattlemen’s Association. He was affiliated with the Brethren Church of Ellisforde, Wash.

He’s survived by his wife of 66 years, Effie Lea; daughter Julie (Mike) Nielsen of Wenatchee; son’s Jim of Tonasket, Wash. and Jon (Bobby) of Riverside, Wash.; his brothers Albert and family of Riverside; Henry of Odessa, Wash. and sister Becky (Les) Mayfield of Stavely, Alberta Canada; 18 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Ivan was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Nona Wilson and his son Jeff and granddaughter Marcia.

Services will be held at the Ellisforde Church of the Brethren, June 26 at 11 a.m. followed by luncheon at the Tonasket Eagles at noon.