Dennis Paul Loudon, 58, of Oroville, Washington went home to be with his loving savior on May 7, 2018 while at home with his wife and children by his side. Dennis was born March 22, 1960 in Tonasket, Washington to parents Douglas and Fay Loudon.

He lived his life in Oroville where he loved to be at his home on the lake spending time with his family and close friends. Dennis embodied a big personality that made most who met him love him and feel like he was their best friend. He was kind, loving and always willing to help others.

He was an apple farmer and log truck driver for many years and worked for a short time at Weyerhaeuser Chip Plant. He enjoyed working at Okanogan County Public Works running road grader and plowing snow where he was employed for 23 years.

Dennis was known to play practical jokes and could be heard saying “I tease you because I care about you.” He enjoyed telling stories of his youth and found pleasure in making others laugh. He spent many years since his youth raising and riding horses. Dennis also enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his son and friends and even was up for a good race from time to time. He was known for performing wheelies for at least a mile up the highway and many other daring adventures on his motorcycle.

Every year that he could, he would go to the Naches area to elk hunt with his father in-law and friends. Many of these hunting trips brought home stories that he would love to tell time and again. Other times, he could be found mowing his lawn or riding his 4-wheeler with his grandchildren at his side. Dennis will be remembered as one of the great ones with a bit of a mischievous side.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Joann Loudon; his children, Travis Loudon, Misty (John) Glover and Cole (Kristy) Corbett; his brother, Jim Loudon and sisters, Lila Hixson, Linda (Michael) Lourey and Sherry Worthington; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Mary Ellis; brother-in-law, Rick (Wena) Ellis; his six grandchildren, Peyton, Zoe, Jonalynn, Kingston, Liam, Emma and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins, along with many beloved friends.

Dennis is preceded in death by his parents, Douglas and Fay Loudon and nephew, Michael Lourey, Jr.

He is incredibly loved, will be missed dearly and has forever left an empty place in our hearts. Until we meet again to spend eternity together.

Services will be held at Valley Christian Fellowship, 142 East Oroville Rd., on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Randy McAllister, followed by a barbecue potluck.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.