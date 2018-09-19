Dennis Jay Stewart, 67, of Oroville, Washington passed away September 8, 2018. He was born September 1, 1951 in Renton, Washington to Jack and Catherine Stewart. He moved to Oroville in 1963, graduating for OHS in 1969. Dennis was known by most as Stinky Stew.

He worked several jobs in Okanogan county such as the Bin and Pallet, the Pastime Tavern and also Weyerhaeuser. While working at the Pastime he met and made many friends over the years. He loved throwing candy in the Mayday Parade and also being involved in the outhouse races. Dennis has a smile that lit up any room and a laugh that was contagious.

He loved to dance and was a kid at heart. Dennis is survived by his three daughters, Katherine and Sara of Oroville and Tina of Wenatchee. He has three living sibling, Carol of Oroville, Pat of Spokane and Janet of Yakima.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Catherine Stewart; brother, David and nephew, Patrick Jr. Also, his special friend Lily Naclerio.

His family would like to acknowledge his close friends and second family, the Finsens, Kiki, Norman, Eric and Dave. Also, Brad and Laura Calico and all his friends at the P&D.

Please join us this Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Oroville Eagles at 5 p.m. to celebrate his life.