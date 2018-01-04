Delors M. Maynard

Deloris M. Maynard, age 84 of Tonasket, Washington, died on December 25, 2017 at North Valley Hospital in Tonasket. She was born February 5, 1933 in Haynes, North Dakota to parents Lawrence and Agnes Ladwig.

At an early age she moved with her family to California living there for a time before returning to North Dakota where they purchased a cattle ranch. Deloris attended nursing school in Aberdeen, South Dakota and following graduation moved to Wallace, Idaho where she worked in area hospitals for 35 years. She then moved to Tonasket to be near her grandchildren and worked at North Valley Nursing Home until her retirement in the mid 1990’s. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed crocheting, knitting and working crossword puzzles-in pen.

Deloris is survived by one daughter, Marva McMillan (Jeff) of Tonasket; one son, Larry Maynard (Tammy) of Grants, New Mexico; one brother, Tom Ladwig (Debbie) of Williston, North Dakota; four grandchildren Crystal Masche, Daniel Maynard, Meagan McMillan and Douglas McMillan and six great grandchildren, Deven, Dawson, Dean, Konner, Ava and Kendyl.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Jim.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.