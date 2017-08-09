On April 22, 2017 the world lost an amazing woman. Delores Hogue was born on January 25, 1930 in Oroville, Washington. She lived her entire life in Oroville and worked and retired from the Oroville office of the PUD.

Delores raised Kathrine Ann (Thornton) Sawyer, together they traveled the nation, had many adventures and played endless games of pinochle. Delores always had an open door for family and friends. Her grandchildren always had a room at her house and learned to appreciate playing cards, watching old musicals and watching the river flow by in summer. She loved spending time in her gardens, raising chickens, taking walks and being with family and friends.

In her retirement, she continued to travel with friends to casinos, play bingo and pinochle at the Oroville Senior Center and spend time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Augusta Thornton; brothers, Preston, Oscar and Ernie; sisters, Laura, Verna, Elsie and Margret; husband, Art Hogue and daughter, Kathrine Sawyer.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Kristina (Sawyer) Myers, Kimberlee Sawyer, Andrew Sawyer and seven great grandchildren.

A gathering in Delores’s honor has been planned for Saturday, August 12 at 12 p.m. The gathering is a potluck spaghetti lunch at the Oroville Senior Center, as this was one of Delores’ favorite meals. Side dishes or desserts are welcomed, but not required.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating to the Hospice House in Spokane, this is where she received excellent care during her final hours. Hospice House South, 367 E 7th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202.