Debra Sue Burks Beyer passed from this world March 20,2018. She was born Jan 28, 1955 to John Burks and Laura Haney Burks in Tonasket, Washington.

Deb was raised in Okanogan and Yakima counties, graduating in Wapato, Wash. in 1973 She worked 45 years, many of them in the fruit industry until her 2013 diagnosis of Ankylosing Spondylitis.

Deb loved reading Archeology and Geology books. She loved the art of arranging beautiful objects to create harmony. She also loved old trucks sitting in fields, hiking in the Bitterroot Mountains and her cat Bisque.

Her special friends were Wanda, Holly and Marty.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Burks; sister, Marsha Lilienthal and brother, Larry Hepp.

She is survived by her mother, Laura Hepp; sisters, Linda Corrigan, Brenda Hernandez, Laura Beach, Calvina Walsh and brothers Darryl Hepp and Robert Burks. Also several awesome nieces and nephews.