Our Dad, Dean Leon Robinson (Pa), age 87 Oroville, Washington, went to be with our mom and the Lord on August 4th, 2017. Dean was born August 15th, 1929 in Bentonville Arkansas to Ula May Cannaday and William Robinson.

Dean left the third grade to go to work to help put food on the family table. From that time he never stopped working until his health wouldn’t let him anymore. In 1946, Dean was working in Oroville where he met the love of his life Elma Jean Moulton. They married Sept. 27, 1948 in Oroville. After they married Pa worked in different states that kept the family moving around until they settled in Longview, Wash. for a time. Then, in 1971, Pa moved to Oroville from Longview with his wife Jean and youngest daughter, where he again worked numerous jobs.

Pa loved doing woodworking, working in his yard, playing his steel guitar, watching Westerns and fishing with Ma. Dean came from a time when a handshake was the same as a written contract and he always said, “If a man wasn’t as good as his word; then he wasn’t a man at all.” Our dad lived by a code – be honest, don’t lie and be as good as your word. Pa would do anything for anyone.

We will miss him so much and love you ever more, say hi to Mom!

Dean is survived by his four daughters, Shirley Johnson of Wenatchee, Wash, Sara (Gary) Broadstreet of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Dee (David) Kiesecker of Loomis, Wash., Susan (Billie Jr) Cline of Oroville; ten grandchildren, DeeDee (Johnson) Arness of Wenatchee, Joy (Johnson) Wuellner of Bellevue, Wash., Karie Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colo., Leon Adams of Tyler, Texas, Jerry Adams of Birmingham, Ala., Troy Robinson of Tonasket, Wash., Michael Robinson of Loomis, Tasha (Robinson) Shaw of Oroville, Billie Cline III of Oroville and Adam Cline of Spokane, Wash.; 22 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; one brother, Russell Oxford; one sister, Louise Cadebolt of Springfield, Ark.; his dog Nicky and cat Babe.

Dean is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Elma Jean Robinson; one daughter, Elma Mae Robinson; two brothers, Kenneth Robinson and Jackie Oxford; two sisters, Sharon Kirsch and Thelma; his mother, Ula Oxford and father, William Robinson.

Memorial will be held at the Oroville Eagle, 1319 Golden St., Oroville, Wash. at 12 p.m. noon with a potluck on Saturday Aug. 19, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the ASPCA.