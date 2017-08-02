David P. Spieth, 81, of Oroville, Washington passed away July 8, 2017. He was born February 19, 1936 in Loomis, Washington to parents Forrest and Bertha (Lawrence) Spieth.

David was a lifelong resident of Oroville and worked various places; his favorite being, a card dealer at the Pastime Tavern. He was a devoted father and grandfather and he enjoyed doing things with his grandchildren like playing cards and Yahtzee. He also liked to read, watch movies and watch wrestling or P.B.R. on TV with special friends. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends throughout the valley.

David was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his two daughters, Jerri of Omak and Frances (JoAnn) of Oroville; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

At his request, no services will be performed.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.