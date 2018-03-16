David Manriquez passed away on March 10, 2018, he was born on January 1, 1948 to his parents Frank and Jesi Manriquez in Artesia, California. His younger sister Yolanda would soon join him.

He spent his childhood and teenage years trying to carve a path in a confusing time for the nation. He volunteered to serve in the Vietnam War and received an Air Medal and a Bronze Star for meritorious service in connection with military operations against hostile forces while assigned as a cannoneer and radio operator with Battery B, 1st Battalion 321st, Artillery, 101st Airborne Division (Airmobile). After serving and receiving honorable discharge from the war, David returned to southern California. He soon welcomed into the world his first son, Leon, born in August of 1972. Not far behind was his second son, Brandon, born in July of 1979.

Soon after, David had had enough of the city and didn’t want his sons raised in that environment. He packed his car and the two boys and moved to a commune called “The Saddle.” outside of Tonasket, Wash. where they lived off the land and spirits were free. He spent some time there, eventually moving to and working on a ranch and working for the National Forest Service. In the summer of 1990, he would find his way to Paula, Tria and Ryan and add them to his ever growing circle of family and friends.

After almost two decades of fighting chronic medical conditions but enjoying the borrowed time he had until his last day, he passed away peacefully in his sleep. David lived his life to the fullest, throwing himself from one passionate venture to another including running marathons, downhill skiing, pro-golfing, woodworking, impromptu piano recitals, riding to Sturgis and finally truck and jeep restoration. His golfing, motorcycle, fellow veterans and car building buddies will indeed miss the twinkle in his eye and the chance to sit down and enjoy a beverage.

David is survived by his son, Leon Manriquez and wife, Renee; his son, Brandon Manriquez and fiancé, Dawn Bynum; his grandchildren, Elias, Kristina and Payton and great-grandson Rodrik Giles. And, the people that he always adored, Paula Chambers, Tria Skirko and Tyler Hand.

Memorial services will be held at The Flour Mill in Okanogan on March 19 at 3 p.m.