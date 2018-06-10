David Bruce Stell

David Bruce Mackay, husband, brother, and friend, passed from this life April 22, 2018 after a short bout with cancer. He was born on January 16, 1951.

A native of Seattle, David was an Eagle Scout with the Order of the Arrow, of which he was very proud.

After high school, David enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served as stock clerk and account specialist from 1971 to 1977, serving briefly in Germany before being reassigned to Honor Guard. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army he worked as Time Keeper at Todd Shipyard in Seattle for a number of years.

His passion was backpacking and hiking, which brought him to Okanogan County where he met his wife, Terry, of 30 years.

A soft spoken man, his friends and family treasure his gentleness and the example he set in seeing the best in everyone.

David is survived by his wife, Terry; mother, Dusty; sister, Nancy and husband Mike; brother, Rik and wife Gloria; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

David is memorialized at the US Armed Forces Legacy in Tonasket.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in David’s name to the U.S. Armed Forces Legacy in Tonasket.