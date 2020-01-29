Danny Edward Roe, age 65 of Oroville, Washington, died January 20, 2020 at his home. Danny was born September 11, 1954 in Clay Center, Kansas to parents Warren and Gloria (Schroer) Roe.

He was a devoted Christian man, loving husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend. He was a successful businessman and entrepreneur. He was the leader and rock of his family.

Danny had a great passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter. His love for people and children especially, was abundant. His word and handshake was beyond any contract or signature. He lived his dream life the past seven years and he said he was going to live an eternity in heaven one day. Danny was a delegate on the Board of Administration for the Oroville Free Methodist Church and an Awanas Leader.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Roe; mother, Gloria Roe; two sons, Brian Mitchell and Greg Roe; four daughters, Tennille Finklea, Brandi Pentecost, Ginger Calixtro and Wendy Bell; sister, Nancy Luthi; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father Warren Roe.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Church with Pastor Rod Brown officiating with a reception following at the Fellowship Hall.

Memorials can be made to the Oroville Free Methodist Church – Awanas Program.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.