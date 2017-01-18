Dana Dorris Dooley, who resided in Paris, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017, in Paris. She was born December 4, 1926, in Midway, Arkansas to the late Vollie Mullings and Sallie (Griffith) Mullings.

She was 90-years-old. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, R.M. Dooley; two sisters and one brother.

Dana was a homemaker. She also worked sorting apples in the apple sheds in Oroville, Wash. She enjoyed going to the Paris Senior Citizen Center, and she loved shopping and looking for bargains at second-hand stores. Dana loved her church and she was a member of Assembly of God in Paris.

Funeral service was held Monday, January 16, at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Paris, with the Rev. Kenny Maness officiating. Burial was at Horn Cemetery in Midway, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris.

She is survived by one daughter, Terre Usher and husband Ken of Osoyoos, British Columbia; three sons, Caryl Dooley and wife Wendy of Spokane, Washington, Charles Dooley and wife Paula of Clarkston, Washington and Wendell Dooley and wife Jeanette of Wenatchee, Washington; (8) grandchildren, Michael, Victoria, Cory, Charlie, Dawn, Sean, Alicia and April; (18) great-grandchildren and (1) great-great granddaughter.

Family visited with friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

The Dana Dooley family would like to say a special thank you to Dana’s caregiver, April Ferguson, and to Ray Thompson.

