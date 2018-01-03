Dan Bertrand, 87, a 56-year Wenatchee valley resident, passed away on Thursday morning, December 21, 2017 at Central Washington Hospital. He was born on August 4, 1930 in Okanogan, Washington to the late Charles and Vivian (Koehne) Bertrand.

He was raised in Okanogan and graduated from Okanogan High School in 1948. He met Anna Claudine Webb and they were married on July 26, 1951 in Okanogan. In 1951, he entered the US Marine Corps and served in Korea. He received his honorable discharge in August of 1953. They briefly returned to Okanogan until he entered college at Washington State University (WSU) in Pullman where he studied Forestry, then returned to Okanogan. In the fall, he moved to Wenatchee, Wash. where he played football for Wenatchee Valley College.

He went to work at Alcoa in the pot rooms and later became a crane operator. He remained at Alcoa for 32 years before retiring in 1992. After retiring, they purchased property and had their motor home at Jump Off Joe Lake, Wash., north of Loon Lake, Wash. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and loved going out with the loggers at Jump Off Joe. He was a member of VFW Post #3617, East Wenatchee, Marine Corps League, former member of Aerie #204, FOE and Aluminum Brick and Glass Workers Union Local #310.

He is survived by his wife, Claudine Bertrand, East Wenatchee, Wash.; daughters, Anna “Diane” Mueting, Federal Way, Wash., Danna Johnson, Wenatchee, Debra “Deb” (Scott) Bos, Pasco, Wash., Darcy Jean (Matt) Bruggman, Wenatchee; brother, Charles “Wesley” Bertrand, Berea, Ky.; grandchildren, Nicole Johnson, Wenatchee, Courtney Johnson, Oakland, Calif., Kailey Norelius, Bellevue, Wash., Christopher Dale, Kennewick, Wash., Cameron Bruggman, East Wenatchee, Kelsey Bruggman, West Seattle, Wash., Hannah Bruggman, Pullman, Wash. and one great-granddaughter, Elle Culkin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three infant sons, first born, Danny Mickel Bertrand and twin sons, Danny Michael and Dennis Markus Bertrand.

A Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel in East Wenatchee. Interment was held at the Okanogan City Cemetery on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017.

