Dale Marvin Bilby, age 98, of Molson, Washington, died January 7, 2020. He was born October 10, 1921 in Elkader, Kansas to parents Murray and Lela (Phillips) Bilby and was raised in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Dale was a welder, a millwright and a mechanic. He could do almost anything. He was the best husband a woman could have. He was the “man” mothers talk about. He could cook, do laundry, iron, sew, etc. Anything to make his wife’s life easier.

We met in 1978. I was 33 and he was 57. Dale took care of me and my children. What a great, wonderful man he was. He will be terribly missed.

Dale served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Essex throughout WWII. He was a very proud American. In Dale’s lifetime he had approximately four jobs: Lock Joint Pipe Co., 20+ years; Pacific Car & Foundry, 17+ years; and Graham Lumber Co., 8+ years. After retiring, he worked for a fabricating company doing work for Boeing.

In 1988, Dale decided Tacoma was just getting too much for him so we bought some property in Molson, Washington. We started in a tent until part of our house was livable and we moved in. What a wonderful life we had.

I cannot write down all the things that he did. His life experiences were just too many. What I can tell you, Dale had his wife Patricia Ann Bilby and four children: Cindy (wife Evelyn), Linda Ludeman, James H., Connie Rush (wife Anne); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Step-children, Tammy (Willie) Brinson, Roger (Nelia) Bratsh, Dannielle Lund; adopted son Patrick Dale and step-sister Peggy Whitemire. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia; father, Murray Bilby; mother, Lela Mattos; brothers, Murray, Phillip and Frank; step-daughter, Roxanne; grandson, Jeremy Cooper; son-in-law, Herb Ludeman and son-in-law, Walter Rush.

Dale will be greatly missed by his family. When God made Dale, he threw away the mold. He will be missed and loved forever.

God bless him and may he rest in peace. “Everything leads thee, to Me” – Love, Pat

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Bergh Chapel in Oroville with Louis Wilson of the Oroville American Legion officiating. There will be a potluck lunch following at the Oroville American Legion.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.