Col. Jack D. Stevens (Ret.)

Colonel Jack D. Stevens (Ret.), age 87, of Colville, Washington, died January 23, 2020. He was born August 28, 1932 in Brewster, Washington.

After graduating from high school in Omak in 1950, he joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. After the war he graduated from Washington State University and was employed by Shell Oil Company for 14 years while also serving in the National Guard. He was called to active duty in the Pentagon in 1974 where he served in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel. After this tour, he worked as a civilian for the Department of the Navy in Crystal City, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janice Parkman. He is survived by a daughter, Dawn Comish of Republic, Washington; two sons, Jeffrey Stevens of Wenatchee, Washington and Jason Stevens of New Orleans, Louisiana and a sister, Dianne Cook of Wenatchee, Washington.