Clayton Emry

Clayton was born April 9, 1927 in Allen, Nebraska at the home of his grandparents Cyrus and Dolly Roberts to parents Lloyd and Merna Emry.

He passed away February 11, 2017 in Confluence Hospital in Wenatchee just six weeks shy of his 90th birthday from congestive heart failure and complications of a number of other health issues.

In 1935 he moved to Oroville, by car, with his parents, older brother, Cleland and younger brother, Wayne, leading the way for his favorite uncle and aunt, Lester and Ellen Roberts.

He entered school and graduated from high school in 1944, did two years in the army, returned home from Japan, married Joyce “Boots” Kensinger, a marriage which was to last over 70 years.

Clayton was a self-taught banker for over 40 years, starting with the Oroville State Bank and numerous others, yet never leaving Oroville.

Memberships he was active in included the Oroville Senior Citizens as well as the County Association, local museum, American Legion, longtime member of the Kiwanis Club, United Methodist Church, Oroville Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Junior Chamber. He helped bring television into the valley and was a longtime member of the local school board, as well as at the county level and helped in any other way for the betterment of Oroville, the place he loved to call home.

Clayton is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 70 years; daughter, Vicki Haney (Lance), daughter, Jeril Hansen (Art), seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren and Marco Louback (Teresa), an exchange student from Brazil, 35 years ago, who stole Clayton’s heart and became the son he’d never had.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cleland, Wayne and Kenneth and sister Elaine.

Arrangements were already under way for a 70th anniversary and 90th birthday party and the Celebration of the Life of Clayton will be added at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017 with Rev. Leon Alden and Rev. Jing Ming Ma, as well as the Oroville American Legion and family members officiating at the Oroville United Methodist Church.

Memorials may go to the United Methodist Church, Oroville Senior Citizens or the local museum or a charity of your choice.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.