Chelcy Jo Bucholtz

passed away on November 9, 2017 at age 31 after a courageous battle over 4 1/2 years with Breast Cancer. She was born May 4, 1986 in Omak, Washington to Lloyd and Lee Ann (Weber) Bucholtz.

Anyone who knew Chelcy knew she was an undaunted, beautiful, kind, happy and free spirited person. She was a loving and devoted mother to her daughter, LeeAnn Allen. She loved family, animals, camping, picking berries, growing vegetable and flower gardens, fishing, swimming, sports, hunting, photography, baking and helping her dad with ranch chores. She loved all holidays and took part in community festivities.

She graduated High School in 2005 and received an Associate of Business Transfer Degree from Wenatchee Valley College on June 9, 2016. After receiving her degree, she worked at Chief Joseph Dam until her health could not keep up with the drive and work hours. Later, she worked part-time at the Tunk Valley Bakery making pies, muffins, bread, etc.

She is survived by her daughter, LeeAnn Allen; her father, Lloyd Bucholtz; mom #2, Barb Bucholtz of Riverside; brothers, Cody (Sylvia) Bucholtz of Omak, George Stanley of Okanogan; sisters, Wenona Webster of Omak, Nicole (Brendan) Wartchow of Joint Base Lewis-McChord and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lee Ann; uncle, Ron Bishop; cousin, Sherman Streng and grandparents.

Services will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel located at 2547 Elmway in Okanogan. Burial will take place at Tunk Valley Cemetery, Riverside, Washington followed by a potluck at the Bucholtz residence, 1479 Tunk Creek Road, Riverside.

In lieu of flowers, In Loving Memory of Chelcy, donations may be made to her father for a leather recliner (her favorite chair) to be donated to the Confluence Health Oncology Department.