Charles “Chuck” Hayes Jr. was born on December 28, 1934 to Charles and Leda Mae Hayes.

Charles grew up in Farmerville Louisiana and graduated from Farmerville High School in 1952. After high school Charles attended L.S.U and played for the Tiger baseball team.

Following college, Charles enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. When he completed his time in the Coast Guard he began working in the oil pipeline construction field. During that time he met the love of his life, Patricia Kernan. Charles and Patricia married and eventually settled in Oroville where Charles began a new career as an orchardist. They lived in Oroville just short of 50 years.

Charles is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia. They have four children; Sharon Clark of Okanogan, Sandi (Walt) Ricker of Spokane, Stacey Hayes of Seattle and John (Sarah) Hayes of Spokane. Charles and Patricia also have eight grandchildren.

Charles served on the Oroville School board for over a decade. When he had free time he enjoyed golf, baseball and reading. Charles was also a proud supporter of all Hornet sports and follower of L.S.U. sports.

Charles passed away in the comfort of his own home in Spokane on August 19, 2018.

Charles was laid to rest surrounded by family and loved ones after a beautiful private ceremony at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery on August 24.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 13, 2018 1 p.m. at the Oroville American Legion.