Carli Jean Jones (Cline), age 28, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on the morning of February 8, 2018. Carli was a loving mother to Jayden King Jones, eight, Jordyn Kimela Jones, five and Jayda Kaliyah Jones, 19-months.

She is survived by her husband, Jordan Jones; mother, Kimberly Cline (Godwin); sister, Daquari Gonzalez; grandmother, Judy Cline; papa, Bob Godwin and DiDi, Diane Godwin; stepbrothers, Kasey Hampton, Camron Frickie and Tyler Frickie. She also left behind several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many loved friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Wayne Cline; her nana, Cathy Godwin and her grandpa, Frank Cline.

She was loved by many and we all mourn the loss of such a bright soul. Many would tell you “Carli never met a stranger!” She was the most loving, giving and loyal person! She absolutely danced with life! Her laugh, her smile and her encouraging love will continue to lift us all long into the future, until we meet again, Carli girl!

There will be a potluck memorial service at the Oroville American Legion, Saturday February 24, 2018 at 1 p.m.