Burton “Burt” Swallom, 56, of Tonasket died August 21, 2018 at Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, Washington. Burt was born the eldest son on March 6, 1962 in Omak to Burton and Rosella Swallom.

Burt is survived by his wife, Deanna. He was big brother to Sheryl Bunker and Kyle Swallom, Uncle Santa Claus to Abby and Ethan. Known to some by “Lee. Pops to the five children he helped raise and his greatest joy, “Papa,” to our grandchildren.

Burt was a fan of so many different sports, no matter what season, he was following some sport. His favorite “napping” sports were golf and Nascar.

Burt was always the calm to any storm, the word “snarky” comes to mind even now with a smile. That was his key word to get things under control. No matter what the problem was he handled it with wise and gentle words. He always knew when just a hug was needed. Favorite saying: “You know I am always right” and on the rare occasions when he was wrong, his sister and wife would get the famous “whatever.”

Burt’s greatest pleasure was teasing the kids; be it the adult kids or our grandchildren. He could get them going with a straight face. Then have them all laughing. Teasing his littles was great fun as one of the grandchildren would say, “oh Papa, you just kidding.” Burt always would say he was not a picky eater, but would never eat anything green unless it was well hid. Burt was a dedicated employee for over 20 years for Bluebird Inc. North in Tonasket, Wash., where he settled and lived with his wife and children.

A Celebration of Burt’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the Rockwall Cellars in Omak.

Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel and the Okanogan County Crematory of Okanogan are caring for the arrangements.