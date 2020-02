Bud (Lloyd Glen) Doyle passed away Jan 18, 2020 at 84. His parents, Alvin and Goldie Doyle; and one sister, Joette Doyle Leavell Cook predeceased him.

He is survived by one brother, Michael Doyle, of Spokane; two daughters, Lydia Munson and Brenda Whittam of Spokane; one granddaughter, Sara Whittam of Spokane; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a lifetime resident in Oroville Washington. Rest in Peace.