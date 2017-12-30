Bud Brott

By on December 30, 2017 in Obituaries
Bud Brott

Bud Brott

Bud Brott, 83, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away December 17, 2017, one day before his 84th birthday.

He was a master gardener and was meticulous about his home and yard. He had a gift for organization. He loved going out to breakfast with family and friends and he loved to visit with anyone. He was a very hard worker and worked at Westinghouse as a Millwright for 10 years before retiring. He was known as the nicest man ever.

United States Army

United States Army

Bud served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, being honorably discharged as a Specialist.

He is survived by his brother, Russell (Reva) Brott; his son, Greg Brott; nieces, Darla (Don) Cravens and Ranae (Chris) Delarm; great nephew, Kyle (Sam) Cravens and two great nieces Crystal (Curt) Norris and Christina (Jonathan) Bingle and adopted son Mike (Dawn) Lakey.

He was preceded in death his beloved wife of 58 years, Freda Brott; parents, Charles and Nina Brott; stepfather, Evan Thomas and sisters, Fay Brott and Ermadel Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice at The Chaplaincy, 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352.

The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

 

About Gary DeVon

Gary DeVon is the managing editor of the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune and celebrated his 25th year at the newspaper in August 2012. He graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in Communications - Print Journalism, with an emphasis in photojournalism. He is a proud alumnus of Oroville High School. His family first settled in Okanogan County in the late 1800s. His parents are Judy DeVon and the late Larry DeVon and he has two younger brothers - Dante and Michael. Many family members still call Oroville home. He has a grown daughter, Segornae Douglas and a young granddaughter, Erin.
View all posts by Gary DeVon

Subscribe & Connect

Subscribe to our e-mail newsletter to receive updates.

Related Posts: