Bud Brott, 83, of Kennewick, Washington, passed away December 17, 2017, one day before his 84th birthday.

He was a master gardener and was meticulous about his home and yard. He had a gift for organization. He loved going out to breakfast with family and friends and he loved to visit with anyone. He was a very hard worker and worked at Westinghouse as a Millwright for 10 years before retiring. He was known as the nicest man ever.

Bud served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958, being honorably discharged as a Specialist.

He is survived by his brother, Russell (Reva) Brott; his son, Greg Brott; nieces, Darla (Don) Cravens and Ranae (Chris) Delarm; great nephew, Kyle (Sam) Cravens and two great nieces Crystal (Curt) Norris and Christina (Jonathan) Bingle and adopted son Mike (Dawn) Lakey.

He was preceded in death his beloved wife of 58 years, Freda Brott; parents, Charles and Nina Brott; stepfather, Evan Thomas and sisters, Fay Brott and Ermadel Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice at The Chaplaincy, 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352.

