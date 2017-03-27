Brian John Morgan of Omak, Washington passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at the age of 75. He died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; sons, Jonathan Morgan and Jason Morgan; daughter, Jada Stewart; daughter-in-law, Trisha Morgan; sisters Barbara Morgan and Patricia Hart; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two dogs, Bella and Louie.

Brian was born on October 6, 1941 in Utica, New York to parents Dennis and Anne Morgan. He was raised in Brooklyn, NY with his sisters Barb and Pat and brother Dennis (Guy). At the age of 13, he left home to become a Catholic Priest. He attended St. Mary’s, a Redemptorist Seminary in Northeast, Pennsylvania He went to the novitiate in Annapolis, Md., then to Suffield, Conn. to study philosophy. He then went to the Redemptorist Seminary in Esopus, NY where he finished his degree in Psychology.

Six months short of being ordained, Brian chose to leave the priesthood in 1965. He was drafted and, in 1966, chose to join the US Air Force where he served for four years during the Vietnam War. As a Staff Sargent he was stationed at Clark Air Base, Philippines as a medic for the mental health clinic for two years where he and wife Peg had their first son, Jon.

Brian’s family settled in Washington State, starting in Richland, where Jason was born, Pullman where he completed his master’s degree at WSU, Chehalis and finally, Omak in 1975. He worked as Clinical Director at the Okanogan County Mental Health Clinic for 19 years.

Brian married Evelyn Rallios in 1987. He started his own private counseling practice and counseled many individuals and groups of people over the years including children, couples and families. Brian had a special place in his heart for military veterans, especially those dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. He spent countless hours working with vets in Okanogan County.

Brian’s dedication to our veterans did not stop at the office door. He met with veterans at their homes as well as his own to ensure he was available at all times. He was one of Washington State’s experts for PTSD and many other psychological issues. As he began to retire and reduce his counseling, he spent the last few years teaching Psychology at Wenatchee Valley College North.

His giving heart, sense of humor and compassion are remembered fondly by his friends, family and those that had a chance to meet him.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity that combines two of Brian’s passions…vets and dogs. Northwest Battle Buddies provides service dogs to PTSD war veterans www.northwestbattlebuddies.org.

A celebration of Brian’s life-well-lived will be held on Saturday, April 15 at the Flour Mill in Okanogan, Wash.

Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel and the Okanogan County Crematory are caring for the arrangements.