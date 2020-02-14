Bonnalea “Bonni” Maynard, 74, peacefully passed away in her daughters’ arms on Thursday January 30, 2020 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Washington due to complications of liver cancer.

Bonni, also known as Bonna, Mom, Aunt Bonna, Grandma and GG Bonni, was born in Dallas, Texas to Maritz and Bonnabel Sutton on March 7, 1945. The middle child of three.

Bonni spent her early years with her family in Dallas and Attica, Anthony, Paola and Pittsburgh, Kansas. In 1955 the family moved to Denver, Colorado. She completed her education in Denver and graduated from South High School in 1963. She met and later married John T. Snyman and they had two children, Stephen James and Traci Lynn.

Bonni worked in several areas of retail and customer service throughout her life such as, department store clerk, phone company operator, doctor’s office secretary, waitress, bartender and cook/kitchen manager. And, on several occasions during the years, daycare provider for family and friends. Bonni’s will and need to take care of her family took them to Virginia, Panama, back to Virginia and eventually landing them back in Colorado. The children grew up and she found herself an “Empty Nester.” She met and later married Delbert “Del” Rich. They made their home in Denver and Aurora, Colorado. until Delbert’s sudden death in 1988.

Eventually life led Bonni to meet Clyde Maynard and they moved to Ohio. They later married and made their home in Waverly, Ohio. Bonni met many cherished friends and family in Waverly that she always spoke fondly of.

In 2005 with encouragement from her family, Bonni decided to move to Oroville, Washington to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Bonni loved living in Oroville and always commented on how beautiful the area is. She loved being close to her grandchildren and later great grandchildren. They were her heart.

She met and made friends she cherished dearly. She was a member of Royal Neighbors and their Sunshine Chairman, the Oroville Senior Citizens and the Sunday Supper Club at Spotted Dog Ranch. She crocheted many hats for the Oroville Women’s Club Gifts for Kids Christmas program and was a HOST reading volunteer mentor for elementary school children. Bonni was a caregiver, housesitter, bingo player, Pokeno and card player and she volunteered at other community events for several years until her health made it impossible. Never one to complain, she met each health battle head on with a positive attitude and iron will to overcome and survive.

Bonni’s favorite things were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, Elvis Presley and the Denver Broncos. Maybe not in that order on some days, but her favorites nonetheless. She liked and collected dolphins, loved the beach, the ocean and visiting her brother and sister-in-law in San Diego whenever she could.

Bonni had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her son, Stephen J. Snyman (Kim) of Parker, Colorado; daughter, Traci L. Neal (Jon) of Oroville; granddaughter, Chelsea Thomas (Ryan) of Sedro Woolley, Washington; grandson, Zachary Neal (Melody) of Spokane, Washington; grandson, Stephen C. Snyman (Brittany) of Castlerock, Colorado; grandson, Arison J. Snyman of Boulder, Colorado; great grandchildren, Raegan and Logan Thomas; sister, Belva Edwards of Littleton, Colorado; sister-in-law, Pepper Sutton of San Diego, California; stepson, Herbert Maynard of Port Angeles, Washington; stepson, Eric Maynard (Janet) of Anita, Iowa; stepdaughter, Jeannette Jorgensen (Paul) of Adair, Iowa; two nephews and two great nephews, many cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, brother, Marty Sutton; husbands, Delbert Rich and Clyde Maynard; brother-in-law, Ed Edwards and niece, Bonnie Edwards.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on Saturday April 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Free Methodist Church. Reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Bonni requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.