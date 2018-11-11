Bobby Ross Watkins, age 43, passed away August 16, 2018 after a long illness. Bob lived most of his life in Oroville, Washington and at the time of his death he lived in Arkansas.

Bob loved camping fishing and cooking and loved the outdoors.

He is survived by the love of his life, Kat Smith; his dad, Bobby Joe of Arkansas; his four children; son, Michael and daughters, Callie and Samantha and son, Kevin, all of Oroville; one little brother, John of Omak; four sisters, Rose (Derick), Crystal of Oroville, Stephanie of Oregon and Leslie (Adam) of Idaho, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Bob Bob is preceded in death by his mother, Lottie Watkins; little sister, Debra, aunt, Mary and both his both grandmas and grandpas. Little Bob will live in our hearts forever.