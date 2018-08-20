Bobby ‘Bob’ Godwin

Bobby Ray Godwin “Bob” was born June 18, 1944 to Florence and L.D. Godwin. Bob grew up on his family farm in Nocona, Texas where he went to school and graduated from Nocona High School.

Bob joined the Army in 1965, he served in Korea and after being discharged in 1967 he fell in love with the love of his life, Cathy Cook. They were married on December 23, 1967; they were married 46 years.

Bob and Cathy have five children: Paul (Sharon) of Oroville, Kim of Oroville, Stacy of Spokane, Toni (Norman) of Oroville and Trevor of Conconully. Bob has 21 grandchildren with one on the way and 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way. Bob is survived by his wife Diane, her children Kristie Shaw of East Wenatchee, Matthew (Tasha) Shaw of Oroville and Aaron (Libby) Willis of Oroville, Brothers; Bill (Eunice) Godwin of Oroville, Calvin (Jean) Godwin of Tonasket, and Sister Lena (Paul) Camp of Dallas, Texas.

Bob worked for many years in the packing sheds in the surrounding areas, loved golf, family time, gardening and woodworking. He built and displayed many beautiful rocking chairs; you could always find Bob in the workshop. He retired as Cathy’s health was failing, to take care of her. They both went to Valley Christian Fellowship of Oroville where they found their faith in Christ. September 27, 2013 Cathy went home to Jesus. On October 18, 2014 Bob married Diane Willis, staying in the Oroville area.

Bob went home to be with Jesus August 16, 2018 after a short battle with cancer. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frances; one sister, Mary and one granddaughter, Carli.

Valley Christian Fellowship had a Life Celebration Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. with a potluck luncheon.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.