Beverly Irene Nelson age 77 of Oroville died on Thursday, December 8, 2016 at her home in Oroville. She was born July 7, 1939 in Regina, Saskatchewan to parents Harold and Dorothy MacNaughton. The family moved to Oliver, British Columbia where Beverly was raised and attended school. In 1956, she married Adolph Nelson in Oroville where they made their home and raised five children. In the early 1970’s she began working at Princes Department Store working there for 39 years, retiring as the Shoe Department Manager. Beverly was a voracious reader, liked to crochet and made a lot of money from home watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She loved traveling and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her partner: Charles McKinney of Oroville; five children: Donna M. Nelson of Okanogan, Robert L. “Buzz” Nelson of Yakima, Kenny C.(Wendy) Nelson of Port Coquitlam, BC, Alan D. (Marcie) Nelson of Oroville and Christopher L. (Charlene) Nelson of Omak; three sisters: Merle MacNaughton of Ellensburg, Sharon Alaric of Oliver, BC and Arlene Sacks of Packwood; 19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph, brother Ken and one great great grandson, Leelynd Gregory Lee Lawson

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2016 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Oroville. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory is in care of arrangements.