Beulah McDougall

Beulah was born May 29, 1928 in Okanogan to Ralph and Agnes Orr VanBrunt. She passed away May 3, 2018, at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket, Washington.

Her family moved to Oroville in 1936, where she lived the remainder of her life. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1946. She was a majorette in school and led the band in many May Day parades.

In 1947 she married Roy McDougall; they were married 70 years. Together they had an apple orchard, McDougall Ranch. She helped run the orchard, worked occasionally in apple sheds packing apples during harvest and was loving mother to her three children.

Beulah was an excellent cook, her specialty being apple pies for which she won many purple ribbons over the years. She was a loyal Seahawk, Mariner and Gonzaga fan. One year she won a contest for the NCAA basketball championship pool. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening and playing bingo.

She is survived by daughter, Janis (Larry) Hines of Ocean Shores, Wash. and son, Brian McDougall of Spokane, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Yvonne McDougall, ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Ronald and her brother, Ralph VanBrunt.

The family would like to thank the staff at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket for their compassionate care. At her request there will be no service.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in charge of arrangements.