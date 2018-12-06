Barbara Elaine Morrison (Hill), 74, of Wenatchee, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday 21 of November 2018, after a courageous 4-year battle with breast cancer.

Barb was born in Tonasket to Harold and Annie (Wilson) Hill on August 29, 1944. Barb graduated Tonasket High School in 1962, Wenatchee Valley College in 1965 and Central State College in 1967, receiving her teaching certificate. She began her career teaching at Wilson Creek High School. After 2 years, she moved to Cashmere and taught at Cashmere High School. She taught typing, shorthand and was involved with the school newspaper and yearbook for 13 years. She then became an adjunct professor at Wenatchee Valley College until she retired in 2010.

Barb married James Morrison August 12, 1972 at her parents’ home and had 2 daughters. Angela was born in 1974 and Chandra in 1977. As their children grew up, she was greatly involved with Camp Fire Boys and Girls and joined Soroptimist International, serving as both Vice President and President of the local Wenatchee club.

Barb enjoyed traveling with her husband and during breaks at school, they traveled to Alaska, down the coast to California, to Wyoming and Hawaii. After her retirement, they traveled to visit Angela and family in North Carolina on what was an interesting but very long, bus trip. While there, Barb and Angela traveled to Tennessee to work on genealogy with the highlight of the trip being a hike up a steep hill, where they were able to see an old family cemetery and speak with some cousins.

Barb is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim; daughters, Angela (Gerard Fillion), grandchildren, Ella and Xavier and Chandra and granddaughter, Elaine.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Gladys and 3 nephews (adopted brothers) Richard, Harold and Terry.

There will be a celebration of life for Barb at the Wenatchee Community Center, located at 504 S Chelan Ave, on December 16, 2018 at 2 p.m.