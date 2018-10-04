Barbara Clark, age 86, of Oroville, Washington, passed away peacefully at home, as she wished, from a long battle with cancer. She was born July 21, 1932 in Lewiston, Idaho to parents Claude and Eva Young.

After graduation, she served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Tokyo during the Korean War. She later married Werden “Bud” Clark and settled in Oroville. She was a long-term member of A.A.

She is survived by her daughter, Devorrah Clark of Oroville, son Jeff Clark, also of Oroville; brother, Don Young of Spokane; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Fred; sister, Doris and Werden “Bud” Clark.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in care of arrangements.