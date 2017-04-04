Avis Hudson, “Aunt A,” age 79 of Oroville, Washington passed away March 31, 2017 after living a full, loving life.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, four children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, five siblings, endless nieces, nephews and friends, who all loved her dearly.

Avis loved caring for children, cooking, and gardening. “My life’s been full, I savored much, good friends, good times…. Perhaps time seemed all too brief, don’t lengthen it now with undue grief…. God wanted me now. He set me free.”

Graveside service will be held, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 10 a,m. at the Tonasket Cemetery.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in care of arrangements.