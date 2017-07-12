On the morning of Friday, June 16, 2017, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend passed peacefully into paradise. Arnold “Joe” Shaw was born on May 4, 1934.

Over the last year, Joe bravely underwent treatment for cancer. He spend his last weeks fondly remembering times spent with family and friends, fishing, camping and telling stories about his fun-filled adventures in life. A big part of Joe’s life was his family and what he could do to help all of us live easier.

Joe was a life long resident of Oroville, Wash., a town he loved. Raising apples was his passion and the orchards grew bigger and bigger providing a wonderful life for his family which we all labored together with.

Joe is survived by his loving wife Barbara of 64 years; daughters, Debbie (Sam) Davis, Rhonda Reienes and Wanda (Johnny) Howell; five grandchildren, Darby (Jason) Wolfe, Ryan Christensen, Nick (Erika) Davis, Sean (Ava Marie) Reienes, Amy Davis and two great grandchildren, Logan and Avary Wolfe.

“Remember me for the adventurer, fishing partner and very loving man that I am and know that each and everyone that I knew were very special to me. I Love you and keep a grateful heart.”

Memorials may be made to “Our House,”1708 Castlerock Ave, Wenatchee, WA., 98801. “Our House” is part of Cancer Care of North Central Washington. Joe and Barbara stayed there while Joe received treatments and they were so pleased for the opportunity to have a place to stay so near the treatment facility. More information about “Our House” may be found at http://www.cancercarencw.com

Graveside services for Joe were held on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Oroville Riverview Cemetery with Butch Ashdown and Jerry Riste, officiating. Military honors were preformed by the Oroville American Legion.

Bergh Funeral Service and Crematory in care of arrangements.