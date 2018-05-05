Arlin J. Rhoads, age 85, of Golconda, IL passed away April 21, 2018 at his residence in Golconda, IL. Arlin was born on November 24, 1932 to the late Nathaniel Rutter and Corine (Cornwall) Rhoads in Glenburn, North Dakota. He married Mary Glass on June 8, 1957.

He graduated in 1951 from Student Public School, State of Washington. Arlin completed a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology degree in 1957 from Student Whitworth College in Spokane, Wash. From 1957 – 1959 attended Student Berkeley Baptist Divinity in Berkeley, California; 1960 – 1963 Student Seminary in Denver, Colo.; in 1972 Arlin completed his teachers certificate from the Student University in Moscow, Idaho.

Arlin worked from 1951 – 1952 as a farm hand on the family farm in Bellingham, Wash.; 1959 – 1952 for Richfield Gas Station in Spokane, Wash. as an attendant; 1960 – 1963 Minister for Clark Fork and Hope Methodist Church in Idaho; 1963 – 1965 Minister for Fruita Methodist Church in Denver, Colo.; 1965 – 1966 Temporary Minister for Clark Fork Lutheran Church in Clark Fork, Idaho; 1965 – 1966 Public School Teacher in Heron, Mont.; 1967 – 1968 Utility worker for Cabinet Gorge Dam and Electric Power Plant in Clark Fort, Idaho; 1968 – 1974 Counselor and Teacher at U.S. Forest Service Job Corps in Cottonwood, Idaho; 1974 – 1980 Fire Medical Technician for U.S. Forest Service Fire Fighters in Tonasket, Wash.; 1974 – 1980 Business Manager for U.S. Forest Service in Tonasket; 1975 – 1979 Part time Defensive Driving Instructor, U.S. Forest Service in Tonasket; 1980 – 1994 Teacher for U.S. Forest Job Corps in Golconda, Ill,; 1994 retired from U.S. Forest Service Job Corps in Golconda, Ill,; 2000 – 2001 Acting Mayor in the City of Golconda, Illi,; 1981 – 2005 Part-Time teacher for Southern Illinois Community College in Harrisburg, Ill,; 1994 – 2005 Substitute Teacher for Pope County School District in Golconda, Ill,.

Arlin was involved in many community activities throughout the years; 1979 – 1980 President of Kiwanis Club in Tonasket; Member and active in Golconda United Methodist Church in Golconda; Tutoring children at the Pope County School System in Golconda; Raising Foster Children in Idaho, Washington and Illinois; 1972 – 1974 Boy Scout Leader and Scout Master (1974); Member and Chairman of Tri County Board of Directors – Family Counseling Center, Alternatives; Chairman of Tri County Board of Directors – Family Counseling Center, Inc.; Board Member of Family Counseling Center in Pope, Johnson and Hardin County; City Alderman in Golconda, Illinois; Golconda Sweep Coordinator for the Annual Ohio River Clean-up; Active Member of the Golconda Rotary Club where he served as Entertainment Chairperson and served as President.

Arlin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Rhoads , of Golconda, Ill.; two sons, Dale (Penny) Rhoads of Evansville, Indiana, John Rhoads of Urbana, Missouri; two daughters, Patricia Rhoads of Golconda, Ill., Rosanna Howell “Ann Rhoads” of Golconda, Ill.; ten grandchildren, Tiffany Jones, Timothy Rhoads, Jaleesa Rhoads, Ryan J. Rhoads, Trista Rhoads, Skylar Rhoads, John Rhoads, Jr.; step-grandchild, Jason D. Rhoads; ten great grandchildren; 19 foster children.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; two brothers.

There will be no public service.

Memorials can be made to Golconda Methodist Church, c/o Aly Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Eddyville, IL 62928.

