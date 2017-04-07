Alvin F. Fischer, age 91 of Oroville, died on Monday, March 27, 2017 at North Valley Extended Care in Tonasket. He was born March 16, 1926 in Rockham, South Dakota to parents Robert and Caroline Fischer.

Alvin served his country in the US Navy as a radio operator. He worked for many years in the Renton area as a radio/television repairman. In 2009, he moved to Oroville to be near his niece, Joanne Thorndike.

Alvin is survived by one sister, Edna Schoppert of South Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews.

No Services will be held at this time.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory in care of arrangements.