Allen Utecht

The gates of Heaven swung wide open and a young man rolled through the gates in a 1952 customized Chevy pickup. The Lord met him with open arms and Allen walked into the unimaginable glory of Heaven and into his next life.…

On August 23rd Allen had a massive stroke at home. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center where he passed away on August 25th. He was 59-years-old. He was born Feb. 28, 1958 in Spokane, Wash. to Marvin Sr. and Hazel Utecht. The family lived for a short time in Republic eventually moving to Tonasket where most of his childhood was spent on 7th Street. Allen attended school in Tonasket until the 9th grade when he left school and went to work. He married Sally Beeman on Nov. 25, 1978. They made their home on North Pine Creek where they raised their beautiful children Jason and Chere’e.

Allen worked hard at many occupations from picking apples to working in the apple warehouses where he learned to drive apple trucks, which he did for many years. He worked for Tonasket Ready Mix, City of Tonasket and McMillan Construction. There wasn’t much he couldn’t do if he wanted to do it. He loved hunting and restoring old vehicles, if it was a Chevy. And he could cook! His pies would put Betty Crocker to shame. He was a fantastic carpenter as well. He built his own home and a house for Jason and Chere’e. He was a perfectionist. Above all he loved his family.

Allen is survived by his wife, Sally; son, Jason; daughter, Chere’e; mother, Hazel Utecht; sisters, Cherry (Joe) Lorz, Vicki (Marty) Whaley, Terri Utecht (Ron); brothers, Vern (Sandy) Whitmore, Les (Lisa) Whitmore, Marvin Utecht Jr., Ron (Mel) Utecht and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Marvin Utecht Sr. and brother Russel Whitmore.

Allen was a member of the Tonasket Eagles for 38 years. He was much loved by his family and the community. He will be sorely missed. His memory will live on forever in the heart and memories of his family and many friends.

At his request, there will be no service.

Bergh Funeral Service & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.