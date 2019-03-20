Terry Vernon Shaw, 47, of Oroville, Washington unexpectedly died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Terry was born March 20, 1971 to Bennett and Barbara Shaw in Tonasket, Washington and was a lifelong resident of Oroville.

On that day, the world lost a precious soul when Terry walked into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is dancing in His presence and is no longer in pain.

Terry’s first love was welding and fabricating — anything to do with metal work. These skills he learned from his father Bennett Jay Shaw. He worked several jobs throughout his life but creating with metal truly gave him joy. He most recently worked as a molderman with Oroville Reman & Reload.

Terry was an elder at New Hope Bible Fellowship. Terry loved camping and hiking with his children and his grandchildren, gardening, chatting with friends and playing music. He loved the simple things in life.

He is survived by his wife, Christina Shaw; his daughter, Lacey Shaw (Mother Sara Knight); son, Bennett Shaw; grandchildren, Roberto Shaw, Nayeli Echavarria; siblings, Steve Shaw, Kathy Cook (Pat), William Shaw (Anita) and Lori Shaw, as well as numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Bennett Shaw; mother, Barbara Shaw and brother, Ken Shaw.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Free Methodist Church, 1516 Fir St., Oroville, Washington. Pastors Rod Brown and Mark Fast will officiate.

Contributions in lieu of flowers in memory of Terry may be made to

Ruth’s House of Hope, P.O. Box 1415, Oroville WA 98844

Arrangements under the direction of Bergh Funeral Home, Oroville.