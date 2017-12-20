Betty Louise Dieterich

Betty Louise (Naggy) Dieterich passed away Tuesday December 13, 2017 at her home of 60 years, surrounded with the love of family and friends. Betty was born January 22, 1929 in Oroville to parents William (Bill) and Grace Naggy.

She was raised on the family JN- Cattle Ranch along with her four sisters. The ranch had been homesteaded by grandparents, Joe and Julia Naggy in the late 1800’s, immigrants from Hungary. Betty was proud of her Hungarian and Welch heritage.

From the family home to school was a twelve-mile bus ride for twelve years of schooling. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1948, the last of two classes to attend the original high school when the colors were purple and gold.

Betty participated in school activities, represented her school as May Festival Queen her senior year. She was the recipient of the Glover Citizenship Cup at graduation.

Following graduation, she attended Kinman Business College in Spokane. After graduating she returned to Oroville where she was soon employed by Oroville State Bank. Following those 20 years she worked for Mears Insurance Agency, later Mike Bourn and VIP Insurance, while continuing to be involved in the family orchard business.

She was very active in the United Methodist Church of which she was a long-time member and of the community, Sitzmark was a favorite ski hill for her family. Many ski trips were taken with the Ski Club to destination ski areas.

She is survived by her husband, Dave, grandson, Cameron Burton, son-in-law, Scott Burton, sisters; Shirley Moser, Barbara Conner, Lorraine Schmeer, numerous nieces and nephews, all special to Betty as well as cousins and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Burton, sister, Evelyn, and her parents.

Memorial services will be Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church 908 Fir St., Oroville. Graveside services at 10 a.m. at Oroville Riverview Cemetery with dinner and fellowship to follow the memorial service, Pastor Evangeline Rand and Pastor Leon Alden officiating. Donations can be made to Oroville United Methodist Church.

Bergh Funeral Service of Oroville in charge of arrangements.