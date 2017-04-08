WVC at Omak student named to 2017 All-Washington Academic Team

Submitted by Libby Siebens

WVC Community Relations

OMAK – Falon Lammers, a Wenatchee Valley College at Omak nursing student, was recognized at the All-Washington Academic Team ceremony in Olympia on March 23. The program honors students who reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community.

Lammers was inspired to join the WVC at Omak Nursing program after taking care of her aunt and uncle during their hospital stays and home recovery. She is also working at North Valley Hospital Extended Care while completing her studies. After graduating, she wants to complete the licensure exam and a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and work at a local hospital or as a traveling nurse.

Each academic team member received a $250 scholarship, and they were recognized by their college president and Governor Jay Inslee.

The program is sponsored by the Washington Association of Community and Technical Colleges, Washington State Association of College Trustees, State Board for Community and Technical Colleges and Phi Theta Kappa. Scholarship sponsors include KeyBank, Washington State Employees Credit Union and the Washington State Association of College Trustees.