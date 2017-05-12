Whimsical Woods’ theme for 83rd Oroville May Festival

Festivities begin with Queen’s Coronation this Friday

OROVILLE – Queen Paz Lopez and Princesses Hannah McCoy and Estifenny Carrillo extend a royal invitation to attend this year’s 83rd Annual Oroville May Festival with events on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13.

The festivities start off with the crowning of the royalty on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Coulton Auditorium.

Queen Paz’ parents are Juan and Claudia Lopez, Estifenny’s are Selso Carrillo and Maria Deasis and Hannah’s are Bill and Dara McCoy. The crowning of the queen and princesses promises to be full of all the pageantry the community has come to expect at the annual coronation. Last years, royalty, including Queen Narya Naillon and her court, Princesses Zoe Jameson Whitaker and Lena Fuchs, will be there to pass their crowns to this year’s royalty.

The traditional lighted mini-parade down Main Street will follow the parade with the queen and princesses riding the community float and royalty from the high school in convertibles.

The theme of May Festival’s 83rd year is “Whimsical Woods” and is reflected in the community float, according to Shelly Roberts, president of the May Festival Committee.

Saturday’s events start early with the Bass Tournament at Deep Bay Park when very competitive anglers in their bass boats race off to land the biggest bass. The bass tournament at 6 a.m. and weigh-in is at 3 p.m.

The 38th annual Fun Run starts at 8 a.m., with sign-up beginning a 7 a.m. The 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament also begins at 8 a.m. and goes through 5 p.m. In addition, the Oroville Farmers Market will take place at Madeline Wells Park behind the library.

The highlight for most May Festival, the Grand Parade, starts at 10 a.m., with floats from the Oroville Community and its neighbors and from civic organizations and commercial businesses. Led by this year’s Grand Marshals, Lee and Lynn Chapman, there will be plenty of classic cars, mounted riders, kids on bikes, marching bands, Shriners, fire trucks, clubs and church groups and much more to keep everyone entertained. The Oroville Fire Department is sure to break out the old Model T firetruck to cause mayhem along the route and members of the local U.S. Border Patrol usually make a good showing on horseback and riding a variety of the vehicles they use to guard the border.

After the parade the traditional lawn ceremony takes place on the front lawn of the high school where local and visiting royalty are introduced and the May Pole Dancers give a command performance.

The chamber of commerce puts on a barbecue at the east lawn of the high school starting at 11 p.m., an annual fundraiser to give two scholarships to deserving high school seniors.

At noon the Aurora Mason Lodge will be hosting kid’s game at Ben Prince Field behind the high school and the Borderlands Historical Society will have

old fashioned ice cream and offer tours of the museum. Nathan Thompson, will hold a “Kid’s Bash” at 1 p.m. with his cardio kickboxing.

Taber’s Taste of Summer is offering wine on the deck from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Esther Bricques Winery will hold a wine tasting at their Swanson Mill location from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lastly, the Pastime Bar & Grill will be offering music with The Company Band from 8 p.m. until closing.