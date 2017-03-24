West Family Homestead opens in Tonasket

Grand Opening this Friday and Saturday

TONASKET – Recently, Kris West and her daughter in-law Amanda West have opened their new shop, West Family Homestead in Tonasket.

The two describe the venture as a big and exciting step for them and their family. Their store features a great line of goat’s milk products, rustic furniture and home decor. Along with recently having and taking more products on consignment from local crafters.

Before all of this began, Amanda West had always loved goats, but not just any goats, Nigerian Dwarf Goats. About the size of a small dog, she felt the goats were pretty adorable. The thought of using the goat’s milk to make products such as soaps, lotions and other great products, came about and she decided to go for it.

“It gave me an excuse to have my goats,” she said.

Originally coming from Oregon, the Wests adjusted to the new community quite well for Kris West who has been here for six years and Amanda West for a year and a half.

Coming to a new community, the first business the mother in-law and daughter got into was running a daycare center. The daycare center proved to not be their ideal job. Eventually they had the opportunity to get their current location for their new business.

West Family Homestead offers unique products, that you won’t find very easily anywhere else in the county, they say.

The two say that goat’s milk products are very beneficial and not harsh on the skin. Their line of products consists of many different scents, along with diverse products other than just soaps and lotions. The mother in-law and daughter in-law plan on growing their business and helping others. They eventually would like to start workshops to help other people interested in making their own soaps and lotions. Their normal hours are Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The West family invites people to come check out their products and their shop at 317 S. Whitcomb Ave. in Tonasket for their upcoming Grand Opening on March 31 and April 1. For more information, give them a call at 509-486-9060. They say they hope to see you there.