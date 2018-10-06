Washingtonians reminded of impending voter-registration deadlines for November General Election

Submitted by Erich R. Ebel

Communications Director

OLYMPIA — With Washington’s vote-by-mail ballots scheduled to be sent to registered voters statewide before Oct. 19, there are only a few days left to conveniently register online or by mail for the Nov. 6 General Election.

Statewide ballot initiatives, members of the U.S. Senate and Congress, and legislative and local races are all on this year’s ballot. Washington’s Secretary of State Kim Wyman is urging all eligible Washingtonians to log into MyVote.wa.gov to create a new registration or update an existing one. The deadline is Oct 8. to submit a registration online or by mail.

“You can’t make your voice heard at the ballot box if elections officials don’t have your up-to-date registration,” Secretary Wyman said. “It only takes a few minutes at our website to make a new registration, add information to an existing one, or simply verify that all your information is accurate. If you’ve moved recently or changed your name, the voter rolls need to be updated so we can get a ballot to you.”

Residents eligible to vote who are unable to use MyVote to register or update their information can also print registration forms in any of 21 languages at https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/print-voter-registration-forms.aspx and submit the completed forms to county elections officials by mail prior to Oct. 8 or in person by Oct. 29.

“We want every eligible Washingtonian to be registered and to participate in our elections,” Secretary Wyman said. “Registering is the first step to full civic engagement. The more citizens making important decisions to shape our government, the better our society will function.”

Secretary Wyman added that Washington’s participation in National Voter Registration Day Sept. 25 produced outstanding results. Elections officials received 8,616 online voter registrations on Sept. 25, which topped the previous record of 8,271 set on the 2016 National Voter Registration Day.

